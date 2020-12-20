Epica Unplug For 'Abyss Of Time'

Photo courtesy Nuclear Blast

Epica have released an acoustic version of their hit single "Abyss Of Time". The studio version of the track comes from their forthcoming album "Omega", which is due February 26th.

Coen Janssen had this to say about the unplugged track, "For the Omega release we rewrote 4 songs into acoustic versions. This is our way of relaxing after a period of working hard and intense on heavy music.

"Being able to wind down and see if the songs still 'work' without all the bombast feels like coming home. It also enables us to explore other musical styles than metal and challenges us to be creative in a different way than we are used to.

"Enjoy our first single 'Abyss of Time' as if it was played in an Irish Pub while enjoying a nice pint with all your friends!!" Stream the song below:

