Epica Share 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water' Video

Epica celebrated the release of their brand new "The Alchemy Project", by sharing a music video for the track, "Sirens - Of Blood And Water".
The song was co-written and performed with Charlotte Wessels, and Myrkur, and is just one of 7 tracks featuring 13 collaborations on "The Alchemy Project".
Simone Simons shared, "Charlotte and I go back many years, but we never really worked on music together. Since she started releasing her solo songs, I became an admirer of her work and reached out to her to create a song for 'The Alchemy Project'.
"That collaboration resulted in the beautiful haunting song, 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water'. We both have a fascination for mermaids, the fairytale from H.C. Andersen and wanted to write a song from the perspective of the sisters of the little mermaid.
" I loved how our creative minds flowed into the song and having Myrkur, who happens to be Danish just like the author of the tale, add her unique voice to the song was the perfect match that we needed to complete the story." Watch the video below:
