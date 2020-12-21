Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana 2020 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana was a top 20 story of April 2020: Post Malone rocked a livestream Nirvana tribute concert from his home in Salt Lake City, UT on April 24 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The rapper was joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee for the 75-minute, 15-song performance of hits and fan favorites by the Seattle band.

"@PostMalone and crew are killing it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," tweeted Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic during the show, which was streamed live by hennemusic. "So proud of @PostMalone and crew. Everyone so good so talented. I am moved!!!!! I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!! Hello!!!!!! I love you all!!!! I am holding emotions back the whole show."

"GOOSEBUMPS!," posted Courtney Love on Instagram after the show. "Go have a margarita @postmalone. Nothing but love from here. Congratulations. 2.6 million bucks for covid 19 relief." Watch the official video of the livestream here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

