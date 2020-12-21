Pearl Jam Share Footage From Rome Concert Webcast

Video still

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are sharing live footage of four song performances from a 2018 concert in Rome, Italy following its December 19 webcast premiere via nugs.tv.

Fans can check out the first four tracks from the show at the city's Stadio Olimpico, which saw the band deliver a 3-hour, 36-song performance that mixed classic hits, deep tracks and covers of tunes by Pink Floyd, Brandi Carlile, KISS, John Lennon and Neil Young.

The nugs.tv webcast was mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound by Pearl Jam producer Josh Evans, with never-seen-before footage using multiple HD cameras by videographer Blue Leach and edited by PJ archivist Kevin Shuss.

The band "hopes that their fans can enjoy a holiday season at home by taking a sonic and visual trip to The Eternal City," according to a press release.

"Pearl Jam Live from Rome, Italy" can be ordered via nugs.tv and will be available On-Demand through January 3, 2021. Check out the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

