Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters 2020 In Review

Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters was a top 20 story of April 2020: Pink Floyd fans think it would be really nice if the legendary band were to reunite, but Roger Waters has explained why he does not agree with that sentiment.

Waters recently took part in the Rolling Stone Interview: Special Edition video series where he spoke with the magazine from home isolation. When the obligatory topic of a Pink Floyd reunion was brought up, he shared his candid thoughts on why he does not see that happening. He said, "No, it wouldn't be nice. It would be f***ing awful.

"Obviously if you're a fan of those days of Pink Floyd, you would have a different point of view. But I had to live through it. That was my life, would I trade my liberty for those chains? No f***ing way."

He also shared that he has recently spoken to fellow surviving members David Gilmour and Nick Mason and that they discussed the possibility of the "release the remastered vinyl of Animals without it turning into the third World War?"

"I actually suggested going democratic. I said, 'Why don't we just have a vote? There's only three of us. And then we can decide all those like that.' And at least we can just get on. But they wouldn't have that. They didn't want it."

