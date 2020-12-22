Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot 2020 In Review

Promo photo courtesy Epic Records

Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot was a top 20 story of May 2020: Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has revealed in a new interview that the family have been talking about doing a reboot of their hit MTV reality show "The Osbournes".

Jack spoke with Variety and shared, "I would be lying to say the conversations haven't been coming up recently. I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago.

"The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don't all live together. One thought I've had is, why don't we all just move in together for two months? It's 20 years later; we're all moving back into the house together."

Jack was asked when the move back in with Ozzy and Sharon would happen and he responded, "I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot... because the amount of therapy I'm going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous."

