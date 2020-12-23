Bowling For Soup Give 12 Days Of Christmas Pop Punk Makeover

Bowling For Soup have a Christmas treat for fans with the release of their new track "Corner Store On Christmas", which is billed as a "pop punk alternative to the "12 Days Of Christmas".
Frontman Jaret Reddick had the following to say about the inspiration for the new holiday track, "This is my flagship Christmas song. My take on 'The 12 Days of Christmas.'
"I actually got the idea from a fan...we all do it...forget a few things and have to run to the only shop that's open on the big day. Careful with this one...it's an ear worm!" Check it out below:
