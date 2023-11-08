Bowling For Soup Returning To Ireland & Download Festival In 2024

(Rage PR) It's been ten years since they last stepped foot on the hallowed turf of Donington Park, but Bowling For Soup are ramping up their 30th anniversary celebrations by returning to the Download Festival in 2024!

Bowling For Soup's appearances over the years at Download have resulted in many legendary sets (and the slaying of multiple inflatable sheep). After their last planned appearance in 2020 didn't happen (thanks to global events), Jaret, Rob, Chris and Gary are delighted to be coming back in 2024! Tickets for Download are on pre-sale now, and go on general sale at 9pm on the 9th of November.

Download isn't the only exciting thing on the Bowling For Soup agenda for June 2024. Once they've played Donington, Bowling For Soup will be heading across the Irish sea for two shows in Dublin and a show in Belfast. They'll be at The Academy in Dublin on the 18th and 19th of June, and then head across the border to The Telegraph Building in Belfast on the 20th. Tickets for all Irish shows will go on sale on Friday 10th of November at 10am.

Here's Bowling For Soup main man Jaret Reddick on the exciting news for next Summer: "SO STOKED to be coming back for another Download Festival! Some of the best memories our band has made have been at this festival! And I am sure this will be no different! And thankfully, we were able to tack on a few days and add in some Irish dates as well! IT has been to long for both!!! Can't wait!"

Bowling For Soup In The UK & Ireland - June 2024

14th - 16th June - Download Festival - Donington Park

18th June - Dublin - The Academy

19th June - Dublin - The Academy

20th June - Belfast - The Telegraph Building

