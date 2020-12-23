Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video was a top 20 story of May 2020: Roger Waters is sharing a new isolation video performance of the 1979 Pink Floyd classic, "Mother." Joined by his touring bandmates remotely from other locations, the black and white footage delivers an intimate version of the track from "The Wall"; the project went on to become of the best-selling albums of all-time when it reached more than 30 million copies worldwide.
"Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world," says Waters. "Watching 'Mother' reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is."
The rocker postponed his This Is Not A Drill North American tour due to the pandemic; the three-month series - which was to see the bassist performing in the round for the first time - was scheduled to begin July 8 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their original tickets and await further information. "I've had to postpone my tour until next year," explained Waters recently. "Bummer, but if it saves one life, it's worth it." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic 'Us And Them'
Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money'
Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation
Roger Waters Streams Performance Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video
Roger Waters Streams The Wall Classics From Us + Them Concert Film
Roger Waters Us + Them Concert Film Getting Digital Release
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Alleges David Gilmour Censorship
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready- AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video- Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready
AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video
Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming
Metallica's Kirk Hammett On Latest Episode of Gibson's Icons
Last In Line Release Video For Unplugged Version Of 'Landslide'
Bowling For Soup Give 12 Days Of Christmas Pop Punk Makeover
Singled Out: Roger That's Mucho Gusto