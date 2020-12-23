Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video 2020 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video was a top 20 story of May 2020: Roger Waters is sharing a new isolation video performance of the 1979 Pink Floyd classic, "Mother." Joined by his touring bandmates remotely from other locations, the black and white footage delivers an intimate version of the track from "The Wall"; the project went on to become of the best-selling albums of all-time when it reached more than 30 million copies worldwide.

"Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world," says Waters. "Watching 'Mother' reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is."

The rocker postponed his This Is Not A Drill North American tour due to the pandemic; the three-month series - which was to see the bassist performing in the round for the first time - was scheduled to begin July 8 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their original tickets and await further information. "I've had to postpone my tour until next year," explained Waters recently. "Bummer, but if it saves one life, it's worth it." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

