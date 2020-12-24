Megadeth Have 18 Songs For New Album 2020 In Review

Photo courtesy Adrenaline

Megadeth Have 18 Songs For New Album was a top 20 story of June 2020: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared some more details about the band's forthcoming album during their Metal Tour of the Year streaming event this past weekend.

He said, "So we got in the studio and we started working and it got to where we were writing all the original parts, and we had 15 of 'em. And then we got to the end, and I said, 'Shoot, we didn't think about the cover songs, man.' We had a couple of songs we wanted to do for this record. 'Damn, we forgot. What are we gonna do? Do you wanna still talk about it?' 'Yeah, we wanna talk about it.'

"So we ended up doing 18 songs altogether, and then we had another song that we forgot was part of one of the other songs, so we had 19. Ditched one of the cover songs, so now we've got an 18-song album that we're gonna be bringing."

Dave also said the following about how thinks the new material stacks up to their past music, "I think this is probably in the top four records as far as towards the tip of the spear with our career and everything that we're doing.

"It's up there with Countdown [to Extinction], Rust in Peace and probably Peace Sells. The other one I would say is Dystopia. So that would round up my top five."

Related Stories

Megadeth Returned To Their Roots To Write New Album 2020 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free' 2020 In Review

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Documentary Announced

Megadeth Star Sure Band Will Release New Music In 2021

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic

Steve Jobs Saved The Music Business Says Megadeth Star

Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album

Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner

More Megadeth News