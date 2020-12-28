Singled Out: Gears' Bored (Deftones Cover)

Gears recently released their cover of the Deftones classic "Bored" and to celebrate we have asked Jimmy Wooten to tell us about their take on track. Here is the story:

Deftones are just one of those bands that we all connected on early in the formation of Gears. When we finished the first EP, Set in Motion, we had to get ready to take the project out on the road and get it in front of people. We all wanted to have a cover to put in the set and we discussed a ton of bands and tried a few songs, but "Bored" really came out sounding pretty good. So, we played that on the first tour.

We got such a great response to that song, we just kept doing it. Whenever there was space in the set for a cover, that's the one we did. We honestly never really thought about recording it until 2018 or so.

We had a day off while we were on the road with All That Remains, and it just so happened to me close to my hometown. Made a few calls to some people to see who had availability in their studio and Dave Pierron at Wombat Studios in Jersey was open. We went in a few hours later, worked a couple songs out and one of those was "Bored." We got the foundation done there and tracked vocals after the tour at Jettlane in Kentucky. From there, we just sent it out to Corey Lowery and Paul Logus for a mix and master and waited for the timeline to match up for a release.

Luckily, we were able to get together to shoot a video for it before the pandemic really sank it's teeth into us. We weren't sure how we should release it. Whether it should be a full out single, bonus content for socials, or what have you. Well, after so much time under restriction due to COVID, it sort of seemed like the perfect time to put it out.

