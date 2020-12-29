Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 2020 In Review

Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was a top 20 story of July 2020: Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has enlisted Guns N' Roses legend Slash to pen the forward to his book for "Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece".
Here is the synopsis: "'Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece' details the making of Megadeth's iconic record 'Rust In Peace', which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world.
"Relayed by Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune-which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it's a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock and roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.
"Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry, and the lies they told each other, were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band's bond until only the music survived."
