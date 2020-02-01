Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant

Guns N' Roses dedicated a song performance to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during their headline performance at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday (January 31st).

The basketball icon and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26th.

The band dedicated their performance of the Bob Dylan classic "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" to Bryant and Axl shared with the audience that he witnessed the fog bank that is believed to have contributed to the accident.

Axl explained, "The other night, coming home from rehearsal, I was, like, 'Is it just me or is that really weird?' It was this fog bank, like a thunder cloud over the trees.

"It was really white with a slight pink and this light coming off the ground. It was really weird. It looks formidable. "By morning, apparently, it was much worse. That's what [Kobe's] helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary.

"I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the families and everyone impacted by this terrible event."

The performance was accompanied by a slide show on the stage screen of Bryant and his family. Fan filmed footage of the performance has been shared online here.





