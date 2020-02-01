Kirk Windstein Would Prefer Full New Down Album

Crowbar's Kirk Windstein says that if the reunited Down supergroup put out new music, he would rather that they record a full album instead of EPs.

Windstein returned to the group for this year's 25th anniversary of their "Nola" album and during a recent interview with The MetalSucks Podcast he was asked if he would like to make a full-length album with the band or opt for EPs like their past two studio releases (Down IV Part I & II)

Kirk told the show, "If we ever did anything as far as writing and recording a record, I'd rather just do a full record. Because with everybody, it becomes easy.

"When I think of a band like KISS, of course, Gene and Paul are main songwriters, but on some of these early albums, you might have nine songs. "Ace would throw one in, or occasionally Peter. And it's easy to write a record when you have a lot of songwriters that can write complete songs, almost.

"What happened with the EP thing is it took so long to do 'Over The Under' [their last full length album in 2007] that were kind of, like, 'Man...' Like I said, it took five or six months of traveling back and forth from L.A. to New Orleans.

"And I'm totally happy with the way it came out, but I think that was our whole mindset: 'You know what? Why don't we just do six songs?' Everybody's got main riffs on a couple of these songs. We worked together, we put 'em all together, and boom, there you go. So I think that was the whole mindset of that."





Related Stories

AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under

Down's Windstein Open To New Music If Possible

Crematory Release New Song 'The Downfall'

Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses 2019 In Review

Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years 2019 In Review

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen 2019 In Review

More Down News



