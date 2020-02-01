.

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Blue Moon Rising' Video

Bruce Henne | 02-01-2020

Noel Gallagher

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released a video for the title track to their forthcoming EP, "Blue Moon Rising." Directed by Dan Cadan and Jonathon Mowatt and filmed at the London venue Scala, the clip features actors Jack O'Connell and Gala Gordon.

"How it manages to combine the influences of Metallica, The Jesters Of Malice, Mantovani, Robinson Crusoe as well as Bob Marley AND The Wailers is literally beyond me," says Gallagher. "Oh, and it's not about City by the way," adding "Anyone remember Mean Streets?"

Due May 6, the "Blue Moon Rising" EP will include the previously-issued "Wandering Star", "Come On Outside" and three mixes of the title track.

Gallagher released three EPs in 2019, including "Wait & Return", "Black Star Dancing" and "This Is The Place." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


