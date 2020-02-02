Guns N' Roses Rock Classic At Super Bowl Music Fest

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed their 1987 classic, "Sweet Child O' Mine", during a January 31 appearance at the 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Fest in Miami, FL, and professional video from a Fox Sports television special is streaming online.

The classic rock outfit headlined the second of a three-night festival in the city alongside opener Snoop Dogg; the weekend also saw DJ Khaled on January 30 and Maroon 5 on February 1 ahead of the 54th Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2.

The Miami festival marks the first 2020 live date for the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, who will also headline a series of Lollapalooza festivals in South America in the spring, including appearances in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in late March and early April.

Guns N' Roses will have tickets on sale this week for a pair of new spring concert dates, including an April 8 date in Guatemala City and an April 11 show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; tickets for both events will be available starting Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 am local time. Watch video of the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





