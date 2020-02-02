The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'Catatonia'

The Amity Affliction have released a stream of their brand new song "Catatonia." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them", which is due February 21st.

Vocalist/ bassist Ahren Stringer had this to say about the new track, "If you listen carefully, you'll hear this is a sister track to 'All My Friends Are Dead,'.

"We wrote it to bookend the album and keep it heavy f***in' metal. Lyrically, I think it ties the whole theme of the album together and wraps up what Joel [Birch] is trying to get across.

"Even though everything might seem perfect from the outside, sometimes being broken on the inside can never truly be fixed." Stream the song here.





Related Stories

Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction Spring Tour

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

The Amity Affliction Release New Video and Announce Album

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

The Amity Affliction Release 'Feels Like I'm Dying' Video

More The Amity Affliction News



