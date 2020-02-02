.

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'Catatonia'

William Lee | 02-02-2020

The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction have released a stream of their brand new song "Catatonia." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them", which is due February 21st.

Vocalist/ bassist Ahren Stringer had this to say about the new track, "If you listen carefully, you'll hear this is a sister track to 'All My Friends Are Dead,'.

"We wrote it to bookend the album and keep it heavy f***in' metal. Lyrically, I think it ties the whole theme of the album together and wraps up what Joel [Birch] is trying to get across.

"Even though everything might seem perfect from the outside, sometimes being broken on the inside can never truly be fixed." Stream the song here.


