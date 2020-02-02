The Revivalists Release Surprise EP and Documentary

The Revivalists surprise released a brand new "Made In Muscle Shoals" live studio EP and documentary last week as they prepare to launch a North American tour at the end of the month.

"Made In Muscle Shoals" was created at the famed FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and it was captured on film for the documentary directed by Jay Sansone.

Frontman David Shaw had this to say, "We went to Muscle Shoals to capture that special kind of real and raw that only a place like that can provide. There's a certain kind of magic that occurs when you're amongst the spirit in that room.

"All the history, all the hurt, all the passion and perseverance that went into making what is now one of the most iconic studios in America was ever-present and always felt." Watch the documentary here





