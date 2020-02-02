.

The Revivalists Release Surprise EP and Documentary

William Lee | 02-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Revivalists

The Revivalists surprise released a brand new "Made In Muscle Shoals" live studio EP and documentary last week as they prepare to launch a North American tour at the end of the month.

"Made In Muscle Shoals" was created at the famed FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and it was captured on film for the documentary directed by Jay Sansone.

Frontman David Shaw had this to say, "We went to Muscle Shoals to capture that special kind of real and raw that only a place like that can provide. There's a certain kind of magic that occurs when you're amongst the spirit in that room.

"All the history, all the hurt, all the passion and perseverance that went into making what is now one of the most iconic studios in America was ever-present and always felt." Watch the documentary here


Related Stories


The Revivalists Release Surprise EP and Documentary

More The Revivalists News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free'- Guns N' Roses Rock Classic At Super Bowl Music Fest- KISS Performs Farewell Tour Debut Of 1974 Classic- more


Reviews
On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Performs Farewell Tour Debut Of 1974 Classic

Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project

Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Dead At 64

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'Catatonia'

Introvert Share New Track 'Mending Breaking'

The Wrecking Crew Follow-Up Film In Production

Vista Streaming New Song 'Dirty Laundry'

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.