The Revivalists Share 'You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2022

The Revivalists Video still
Video still

The Revivalists have released a new track "You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)" alongside a live studio video that was recorded and filmed during the band's sessions at the iconic FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Andrew Campanelli had this to say, "I started writing 'You Said It All' during a time in my life when I found the things surrounding me were receding. The song was sparked late at night during an underground Mardi Gras parade and I found myself in a surreal world I didn't recognize only blocks from my house.

"The first lines of the song came straight from that experience of being in a place I knew so well but seeing it as an unknown landscape full of danger and possibility. 

"The original demo was built on sounds referencing back to 90s rap but when we arranged the song for The Revivalists it got a more live band treatment.

"FAME Studios is known for making hits in an era where everything was played live and you can feel it in the room. Recording 'You Said It All' there inspired us to bring the same energy we put into our live shows into this version of the song." Watch the video below:

