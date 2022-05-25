The Revivalists Announce Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2

The Revivalists have released a music video for "Otherside of Paradise (Made In Muscle Shoals)" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their "Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2" live studio EP on June 17th.
The song is the opening track from their last studio album Take Good Care that was recorded at FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. "There's a purity, depth and innocence to this song that could only be captured in a place like FAME. I really love how this one came out. It speaks to a special place in us all and this version only deepens that connection," says frontman David Shaw about the track.
"Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2" will feature re-imaginings of fan favorites from the band's last studio album "Take Good Care", including stripped back tracks to new arrangements.
In addition to "Otherside of Paradise" and the previously released "You Said It All," Vol. 2 also includes Muscle Shoals versions of "Got Love," "Hate To Love You," "Future," and "Next To You." Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
