Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour
Guns N' Roses have announced that they will be launching a North American leg of their world stadium tour this summer, including the debut rock performance at Los Angeles' new SoFi stadium.
The band, featuring the reunited original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, will be continuing on the momentum of their epic Not In This Lifetime reunion tour with dates across the globe this spring and summer.
The North American leg is scheduled to get underway on July 4th in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will wrap up on August 26th in Missoula, MT at the Grizzly Stadium.
Prior to the U.S. and Canadian dates the band will be visiting Latin America, South America, and Europe beginning next month. Tickets for those legs have already gone on sale and the North American sales will begin on Friday, February 7 at 12 PM, local time at LiveNation.com. See all of the dates below:
March
14 - Mexico City, MX - Vive Latino Festival
18 - San Jose, CR - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
21 - Quito, EC - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
24 - Lima, PE - Estadio Universidad San Marcos
27 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza
29 - Buenos Aires, AG - Lollapalooza
April
3 - Sao Paolo, BR - Lollapalooza
5 - Bogota, CO - Estereo Picnic
8 - Guatemala City, GT - Estadio Cementos Progreso
11 - Punta Cana, DR - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
May
20 - Lisbon, PT - Passeio Martimo De Alges
23 - Seville, ES - Estadio Benito Villamarin
26 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
29 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June
2 - Hamburg, GE - Volksparkstadion
6 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
9 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium
12 - Firenze, IT - Firenze Rocks
14 - Berne, CH - Stade de Suisse
17 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
19 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport
21 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop
25 - Glasgow, GB - Glasgow Green
27 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park
July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - AmFam Amp
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
August
2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium
Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour
Guns N' Roses Rock Classic At Super Bowl Music Fest
Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant
Guns N' Roses Add Another Date To Spring Tour
Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To 2020 Tour Plans
Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash
Guns N' Roses Stars Hopeful For New Music This Year
Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert
Guns N' Roses' Slash Teams With Gibson For New Collection
Guns N' Roses' McKagan On Appetite Highlight