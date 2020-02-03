Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses have announced that they will be launching a North American leg of their world stadium tour this summer, including the debut rock performance at Los Angeles' new SoFi stadium.

The band, featuring the reunited original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, will be continuing on the momentum of their epic Not In This Lifetime reunion tour with dates across the globe this spring and summer.

The North American leg is scheduled to get underway on July 4th in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will wrap up on August 26th in Missoula, MT at the Grizzly Stadium.

Prior to the U.S. and Canadian dates the band will be visiting Latin America, South America, and Europe beginning next month. Tickets for those legs have already gone on sale and the North American sales will begin on Friday, February 7 at 12 PM, local time at LiveNation.com. See all of the dates below:

March

14 - Mexico City, MX - Vive Latino Festival

18 - San Jose, CR - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

21 - Quito, EC - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

24 - Lima, PE - Estadio Universidad San Marcos

27 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza

29 - Buenos Aires, AG - Lollapalooza

April

3 - Sao Paolo, BR - Lollapalooza

5 - Bogota, CO - Estereo Picnic

8 - Guatemala City, GT - Estadio Cementos Progreso

11 - Punta Cana, DR - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

May

20 - Lisbon, PT - Passeio Martimo De Alges

23 - Seville, ES - Estadio Benito Villamarin

26 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

29 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

2 - Hamburg, GE - Volksparkstadion

6 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

9 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

12 - Firenze, IT - Firenze Rocks

14 - Berne, CH - Stade de Suisse

17 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

19 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport

21 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop

25 - Glasgow, GB - Glasgow Green

27 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium





