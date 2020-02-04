.

Emma Garell Releases New Track 'I Wanna See Blood'

William Lee | 02-04-2020

Emma Garell

Emma Garell has released her latest digital single, "I Wanna See Blood," which was produced by Todd Wright of Halfking Studio in Northern, VA.

She had the following to say, "I Wanna See Blood is a song about love gone wrong, your basic break up song that ends in a bloody mess. Sometimes love lost just leaves you angry...not sad...not lonely...just bloody angry.

"Break up songs come in a variety of styles, but this is my anger and my response to a broken heart, I hope people can relate. My two previous songs (Destination Anaheim and unreleased Mojo Man ) were more about the rock world in general. It wasn't until I started working with Todd Wright that I found a way to express my inner feelings through my music.

"'I Wanna See Blood' is the first of the songs that we wrote together that delve into my heart and soul. " Listen to the track here.


