Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot's inaugural Knotfest Roadshow tour last year went so well the band is going it again this year and bringing along A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange for the ride.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on May 30th in Syracuse, NY at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and will wrap up June 25th in The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor had this to say, "We set a precedent last year - Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception.

"The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they're exciting as hell. I can't wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans."

A Day To Remember's Neil Westfall said, "We are stoked to share the stage with a band that has defined heavy music for an entire generation. This tour will be one of the best live shows this year."

Underoath's Chris Dudley added, "When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of insanity, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This is absolutely going to be one for the books....and we're ready."

Code Orange's Jami Morgan shared, "We're very grateful to get the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have had at the top of our list to be able to open for and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural crowd that's been around for a really long time. We're very much looking forward to showing some new people what we can do." See the dates below:

Saturday, May 30, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

Sunday, May 31, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tuesday, June 02, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden**

Thursday, June 04, 2020 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron

Friday, June 05, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Saturday, June 06, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Monday, June 08, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 12, 2020 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sunday, June 14, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Monday, June 15, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thursday, June 18, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Monday, June 22, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thursday, June 25, 2020 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange





