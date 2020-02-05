King King Announce Special Guest For Spring Tour

King King have announced that they have recruited Hannah Wicklund & Steppin' Stones to be the special guests on their upcoming UK Tour.

Alan Nimmo had the following to say, "I am really looking forward to embarking on our 2020 UK tour as it feels like ages since we have had the pleasure and opportunity to play on home turf for our amazing and loyal fans!

"I'm especially excited to get out there and properly showcase the new line-up too! There's a great atmosphere and camaraderie among us in the band and we're at our happiest when we're together on the road so I know that energy will transcend outwards to the audience when we take to the stage.

"We've been working hard in Morse code studios in Glasgow putting together our new album which will be released later in the year, but we can't wait to let our fans hear some new music live in April!

"I'm very pleased with how the new songs and album is shaping up and how the song writing quality and standard has gone up again. No matter what we do... the King King sound is always there! Can't wait to see all those familiar King King family faces in the crowd!"

The trek will be launched on April 3rd in Cardiff at Y Plas and will conclude on April 17th in London at the Electric Ballroom. See all of the dates below:

4/3 Cardiff Y Plas

4/4 Salisbury City Hall

4/5 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

4/6 Bury St Edmunds The Apex Arts Centre

4/8 Sheffield Leadmill

4/10 Glasgow Old Fruitmarket

4/11Manchester Academy

4/12 York Grand Opera House

4/14 Birmingham Town Hall

4/15 Newcastle Boiler Shop

4/17 London Electric Ballroom





Related Stories

Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'

King Khan and The Sadies Announce Split Single

Singled Out: Clint Lowery's Kings

King's X Tour Plans Sidelined By Member's Heart Issues

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

King Of Hearts Stream New Song 'Don't Wait'

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

The Flower Kings Announce New Double Album

King Diamond Launching North American Tour

More King King News



