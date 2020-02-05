Guns N' Roses Perform Appetite For Destruction Rarity In Miami

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed the "Appetite For Destruction" rarity, "You're Crazy", for the first time in six years during a January 31 appearance at the 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Fest in Miami, FL.

Last performed by the band in 2014, the 1987 track also made its Not In This Lifetime tour debut during their first concert of 2020. Guns N' Roses will begin a spring series of live dates in Mexico City on March 14 as part of a month-long run across Latin America before heading to Europe in May and returning to North America for summer stadium shows.

Prior to the 2020 concerts, the Not In This Lifetime tour topped the $580 million mark at the end of 2019 to earn a spot as the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of the Billboard Boxscore chart. Watch fan filmed footage of the "You're Crazy" performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Rock Classic At Super Bowl Music Fest

Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant

Guns N' Roses Add Another Date To Spring Tour

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To 2020 Tour Plans

Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash

Guns N' Roses Stars Hopeful For New Music This Year

Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert

Guns N' Roses' Slash Teams With Gibson For New Collection

More Guns N' Roses News



