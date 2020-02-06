.

Pearl Jam To Rock Apollo Theater For Special Show

William Lee | 02-06-2020

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam will be taking the small stage at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem on March 26th for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners.

The special show will celebrate the release of the band's new studio album "Gigaton" that will be released the next day and will be the first time the group will play the iconic venue.

Fans across the U.S. will be able to tune-in to the concert broadcast live on the SiriusXM's Pearl Jam Radio channel 22. Stone Gossard had this to say, "We are incredibly humbled and honored to take the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater.

"We look forward to a memorable show to celebrate 'Gigaton' and the 10-year anniversary of Pearl Jam Radio at SiriusXM. It's hard to understate the sacred and historical importance of the Apollo to the history of American popular music and African Americans' preeminent role in its invention.

"We will play this special one time show with those artists in mind."


