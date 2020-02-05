Silverstein Release 'Bad Habits' Video

Silverstein have released a video for their new track "Bad Habits". The song comes from their forthcoming album "A Beautiful Place To Drown," which is set for release on March 6th.

Paul Marc Rousseau had this to say, "This record largely deals with the feeling of defeat that can come from trying to overcome your demons, but 'Bad Habits' turns that upside down. It's resigned rather than aspirational.

"'Bad Habits' is a banger that takes place in that sliver of daylight between recognition and regret. After action, but before reaction. For these three minutes, we're embracing the devil on our collective shoulder." Watch the video here





