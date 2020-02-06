Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Dead & Company are already gearing up for summer with the announcement that they will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour in July and August.

The Summer Tour 2020 tour will find the band, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, playing their only headline dates of the year.

The 17-show trek will kick off with a two night stand at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO on July 10th and 11th and they will wrap things up on August 7th and 8th in Boston with two nights at Fenway Park.

General public tickets will be going on sale via Ticketmaster next Friday, February 14th at 10AM local time. See the dates below:

Fri-Jul-10 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

Sat-Jul-11 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

Mon-Jul-13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

Wed-Jul-15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri-Jul-17 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Sat-Jul-18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Mon-Jul-20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Wed-Jul-22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri-Jul-24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Sat-Jul-25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Mon-Jul-27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed-Jul-29 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sat-Aug-01 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Mon-Aug-03 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed-Aug-05 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri-Aug-07 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Sat-Aug-08 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park





