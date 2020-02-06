Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
Dead & Company are already gearing up for summer with the announcement that they will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour in July and August.
The Summer Tour 2020 tour will find the band, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, playing their only headline dates of the year.
The 17-show trek will kick off with a two night stand at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO on July 10th and 11th and they will wrap things up on August 7th and 8th in Boston with two nights at Fenway Park.
General public tickets will be going on sale via Ticketmaster next Friday, February 14th at 10AM local time. See the dates below:
Fri-Jul-10 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
Sat-Jul-11 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
Mon-Jul-13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis
Wed-Jul-15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri-Jul-17 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
Sat-Jul-18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
Mon-Jul-20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Wed-Jul-22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri-Jul-24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Sat-Jul-25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Mon-Jul-27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed-Jul-29 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat-Aug-01 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Mon-Aug-03 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed-Aug-05 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri-Aug-07 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Sat-Aug-08 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
Dead & Company Add More Dates To Fall Tour
Dead & Company Add Dates To Fall Tour
Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates
Dead and Company Reportedly Pull Out Of Woodstock 50
Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour
Dead & Company Announce 2nd Annual Playing In The Sand
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour
Dead And Company Welcome School Shooting Survivors To Show
Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour