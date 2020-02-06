Queensryche Release 'Portrait' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a lyric video for "Portrait" as the latest track from issued from the veteran Seattle band's fifteenth studio album "The Verdict."

"'Portrait' is a reflective song about relationship struggles," explains vocalist Todd La Torre. "The ups and downs of loving someone and trying to make the relationship work. There is hope and despair throughout the song as with most relationships."

The band's 2019's album "The Verdict" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed). The set sees La Torre doing double-duty as singer and drummer as he stepped in for the sessions while Scott Rockenfield continues his extended hiatus from the band while on paternity leave; Casey Grillo from Kamelot has been handling live performances since 2017. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Queensryche Release Lyric Video Ahead Of The Verdict Tour

Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Queensryche Release Propaganda Fashion Lyric Video

Queensryche Announce U.S. Leg Of The Verdict Tour

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video

Queensryche Announce European Tour

Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video

Queensryche Release 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

More Queensryche News



