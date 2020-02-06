.

Queensryche Release 'Portrait' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 02-06-2020

Queensryche

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a lyric video for "Portrait" as the latest track from issued from the veteran Seattle band's fifteenth studio album "The Verdict."

"'Portrait' is a reflective song about relationship struggles," explains vocalist Todd La Torre. "The ups and downs of loving someone and trying to make the relationship work. There is hope and despair throughout the song as with most relationships."

The band's 2019's album "The Verdict" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed). The set sees La Torre doing double-duty as singer and drummer as he stepped in for the sessions while Scott Rockenfield continues his extended hiatus from the band while on paternity leave; Casey Grillo from Kamelot has been handling live performances since 2017. Listen to the song here.

