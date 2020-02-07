Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video

Photo courtesy Republic Records Photo courtesy Republic Records

Pearl Jam have released their "Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll)" music video, which is the final and official clip for their recently released new single.

The track is the first taste fans have received from the veteran group's forthcoming studio album "Gigaton", which is set to be released on March 27th.

The band have previously released Mach I and II versions of videos for "Dance of the Clairvoyants" last week and on Friday (February 7th) shared the final and official version here.

Jeff Ament had this to say, "I can't tell you how proud I am about this group of songs. As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances.

"'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt's killer drum pattern.

"Did I mention Mike's insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting."





