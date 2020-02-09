Green Day Release 'Meet Me On The Roof' Video

(hennemusic) Green Day have released brand new music video for "Meet Me On The Roof", the latest track from their newly-issued album, "Father Of All."

Directed by Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer, the clip stars Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things as a student who hosts a party while trying to impress a girl with a motorcycle stunt as the band performs the song.

"Surprise, surprise!," says Green Day. "What's a new album without a new video?!" "Meet Me On The Roof" is the fourth tune released from the record, following the title track, "Fire, Ready, Aim" and "Oh Yeah!"

"Father Of All..." marks the follow-up Green Day's 2016 album, "Revolution Radio", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





