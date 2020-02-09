.

Static-X Release 'Hallow' Video With Vocals From Wayne

William Lee | 02-09-2020

Static-X

Static-X have released a music video for their new song, "Hollow". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Project Regeneration", which is set to hit stores on May 29th.

The new track, and the album, features vocals from the late frontman Wayne Static. Tony Campos had this to say, "This song was originally a demo from the Start A War album, which was never completed. Wayne and I never felt like the music on the original demo was fully realized.

"The vocals sounded great, but some of the musical compositions from that time period felt a bit experimental. There is a reason that some of these tracks never made it on a previous Static-X album, and it certainly wasn't because of Wayne's vocals.

"The band was just going through a lot of changes at that time and, in retrospect, it felt like we were straying away from that authentic Static-X sound that had really defined us." Watch the video here


