Chris and Rich Robinson Unplugging For Brothers Of A Feather Tour

(hennemusic) Chris and Rich Robinson have announced a series of acoustic dates ahead of a reunited tour by The Black Crowes. The Brothers Of A Feather Tour - which will see the pair perform stripped-down versions of the band's classic tracks - will launch later this week in sync with the 30th anniversary of the Georgia group's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker."

The Robinson Brothers will launch the acoustic run in London, UK on February 12, with a February 15 stop in Amsterdam on tap before a nine-show US treak that will begin in Boston, MA on February 19.

"Shake Your Money Maker" reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than five million copies in the country. The Black Crowes will perform the debut set in its entirety on a world tour that is set to begin in Austin, TX on June 17. See the unplugged dates and video from previous acoustic tour here.

