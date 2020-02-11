.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Heading Down Under

Bruce Henne | 02-11-2020

Green DayCover art courtesy Warner Records

(hennemusic) Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have announced that they will be bringing their Hella Mega Tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Green Day will perform in support of their newly-released album, "Father Of All", while Weezer will be on the road behind a spring 2020 album, "Van Weezer", with Fall Out Boy on board to promote a new "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two" project.

The six-show series will open in Perth on November 8, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before heading to New Zealand for gigs in Dunedin and Auckland.

$1 from every ticket sold will go towards NSW Rural Fire Service & CFA (Country Fire Authority) to help with bushfire relief. Pre-sales start Monday, February 10, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, February 14 at 11am local. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


