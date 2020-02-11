Green Day's Album Launch Show Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Green Day launched their new album, "Father Of All", with a February 7 concert at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles that was streamed live on the day of the project's release.

The 11-song performance mixed classic cuts with a pair of singles from the project - "Oh Yeah!" and the title track - alongside a cover of the Generation X tune, "Dancing With Myself."

Produced by Butch Walker, Chris Dugan and the band, "Father Of All" marks the follow-up to Green Day's 2016 album, "Revolution Radio", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

"Yeah, we did some different stuff," Billie Joe Armstrong told iHeartRadio about the new record. "We're lifelong fans of the history of rock n' roll. Anything from Motown music to old Little Richard to Glam Rock and Hard Rock in the '70s, Van Halen in the '80s, and K-Pop of the current world right now. So, we're all about it.

"I feel like we really wanted to give everyone a Rock N' Roll lesson," he added. "That's just something I grew up on, and it's a part of me. I listen to it every single day. I listen to new bands and old bands."

Green Day will play a series of live dates in the Far East next month a handful of European shows before the start of a global stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer that will begin in Paris, France on June 13. here.

