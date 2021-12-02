Keith Urban Announces Speed Of Now Summer Tour

Keith Urban has announced that he will be bringing his first world tour in four years to North America next summer, which will also feature Ingrid Andress.
The Speed Of Now World Tour leg is set to kick off on June 17th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and will wrap up on November 5th in St. Paul at the Xcel Center.
Urban had this to say, "Every night is the first time we've played these songs for that audience, in that moment. It's why every show is different - spontaneous and unpredictable - even for us!
"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.
"I've always considered myself a live performer first. It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment.
"They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever." See the dates below:
May 27-29 Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Colosseum
June 17 Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage
July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage
July 10 Canandaigua CMAC
July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center
July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center
July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center
July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion
August 4 Jacksonville Daily's Place
August 5 Jacksonville Daily's Place
August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP
August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair
August 26 Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center
August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center
September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 Los Angeles Forum
September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 Denver Ball Arena
September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena
September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center
September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center
October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena
October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena
October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena
October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena
October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum
October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 Long Island UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center
November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center
November 5 St. Paul Xcel Center
Keith Urban To Receive 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award
Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival
Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton To Host ACM Awards
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more
Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more
Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Royal Blood Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- more
Judas Priest Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne's Stolen 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Gold Disc Returned- Alice Cooper- more
Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival