Keith Urban Announces Speed Of Now Summer Tour

Keith Urban has announced that he will be bringing his first world tour in four years to North America next summer, which will also feature Ingrid Andress.

The Speed Of Now World Tour leg is set to kick off on June 17th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and will wrap up on November 5th in St. Paul at the Xcel Center.

Urban had this to say, "Every night is the first time we've played these songs for that audience, in that moment. It's why every show is different - spontaneous and unpredictable - even for us!

"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.



"I've always considered myself a live performer first. It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment.

"They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever." See the dates below:

May 27-29 Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Colosseum

June 17 Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 10 Canandaigua CMAC

July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center

July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center

July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center

July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion

August 4 Jacksonville Daily's Place

August 5 Jacksonville Daily's Place

August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP

August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair

August 26 Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center

August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Long Island UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

November 5 St. Paul Xcel Center

