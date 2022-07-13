Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour

Keith Urban has announced that he has added Florida Georgia Line lead singer Tyler Hubbard to the upcoming fall leg of his The Speed Of Now World Tour.
Hubberd will be joining the trek, which also features special guest Ingrid Andress, on September 3rd in Mountain View, Ca at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.
Urban had this to say, "I'm psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my "Speed Of Now World Tour. ...it's like some Ocean's 11 sh#t, and it's gonna be a BLAST!!!!!"
Tyler added, "I've been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live. I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can't wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country." See the dates below:
September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center
September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 Los Angeles The Forum
September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 Denver Ball Arena
September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena
September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center
September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center
October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena
October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena
October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena
October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena
October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum
October 20 Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena
October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center
