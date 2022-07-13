Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour

Tour poster

Keith Urban has announced that he has added Florida Georgia Line lead singer Tyler Hubbard to the upcoming fall leg of his The Speed Of Now World Tour.

Hubberd will be joining the trek, which also features special guest Ingrid Andress, on September 3rd in Mountain View, Ca at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Urban had this to say, "I'm psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my "Speed Of Now World Tour. ...it's like some Ocean's 11 sh#t, and it's gonna be a BLAST!!!!!"



Tyler added, "I've been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live. I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can't wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country." See the dates below:



September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 20 Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

Related Stories

Keith Urban Announces Speed Of Now Summer Tour

Keith Urban To Receive 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival

Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video

News > Keith Urban