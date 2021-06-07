Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video

Country superstar Keith Urban for recruited by Breland to collaborate with him on the brand new single "Throw It Back" and a new video for the track.
Breland had this to say, 'Throw it Back' is the first song Keith and I ever worked on together, and despite it being so sonically left of center, he immediately recognized it as a special song and started adding his iconic flavor to the record.
"You'll be able to feel my and Keith's energy flowing not only on the song but in the video, which we helped shape together as well. With the world finally opening up, and live music coming back, I feel like we've got a real summer anthem on our hands."
Urban added, "Breland is my brother from another mother. I LOVE creating with him. Everything is so simpatico and matter of fact - here it is! I'm stoked that a song written from our very first time writing together (June of last year) is finally coming out." Watch the video below:
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton To Host ACM Awards
Keith Urban And Pink To Perform New Single At The ACM Awards
Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival
Stevie Nicks Rocks With Keith Urban
Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban Added To ACMs
Keith Urban Releases 'Coming Home' Featuring Julia Michaels
Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels
Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry
Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights Summer Tour
Sepultura Share Devin Townsend Jam From Forthcoming SepulQuarta Album
Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video
Deer Tick and Delta Spirit Announce FriendSHIP Tour
Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video
New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour
Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces New Homebrew Album