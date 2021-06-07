.

Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Country superstar Keith Urban for recruited by Breland to collaborate with him on the brand new single "Throw It Back" and a new video for the track.

Breland had this to say, 'Throw it Back' is the first song Keith and I ever worked on together, and despite it being so sonically left of center, he immediately recognized it as a special song and started adding his iconic flavor to the record.

"You'll be able to feel my and Keith's energy flowing not only on the song but in the video, which we helped shape together as well. With the world finally opening up, and live music coming back, I feel like we've got a real summer anthem on our hands."

Urban added, "Breland is my brother from another mother. I LOVE creating with him. Everything is so simpatico and matter of fact - here it is! I'm stoked that a song written from our very first time writing together (June of last year) is finally coming out." Watch the video below:


