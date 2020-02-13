Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates
Def Leppard have announced that they will be following their summer stadium tour with Motley Crue with a fall tour where they will be joined by ZZ Top.
The 20/20 Vision Tour will be kicking off on September 21st in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and will conclude on October 18th in Spokane, WA at the Spokane Arena.
General public tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 21st at 10am local time. Def Leppard's Joe Elliott shared his excite about the new run of dates, "What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top!
"Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars ..."
ZZ Top icon Billy F Gibbons added, "We're excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we've been fans of theirs since forever. We've been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.
"Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride 'shotgun' with us and we won't even ask him to pay for the gas." See the dates below:
September 21 Albany, NY Times Union Center
September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 25 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena
September 26 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
September 28 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
September 30 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center
October 02 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
October 03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
October 05 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
October 07 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
October 09 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
October 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
October 12 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 18 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
