Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates

Tour poster courtesy Donovan Tour poster courtesy Donovan

Def Leppard have announced that they will be following their summer stadium tour with Motley Crue with a fall tour where they will be joined by ZZ Top.

The 20/20 Vision Tour will be kicking off on September 21st in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and will conclude on October 18th in Spokane, WA at the Spokane Arena.

General public tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 21st at 10am local time. Def Leppard's Joe Elliott shared his excite about the new run of dates, "What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top!

"Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars ..."

ZZ Top icon Billy F Gibbons added, "We're excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we've been fans of theirs since forever. We've been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.

"Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride 'shotgun' with us and we won't even ask him to pay for the gas." See the dates below:

September 21 Albany, NY Times Union Center

September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 25 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

September 26 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

September 28 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

September 30 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

October 02 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

October 03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 05 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

October 07 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

October 09 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

October 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

October 12 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 18 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena





