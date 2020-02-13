Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show

(hennemusic) Green Day rocked their "Father Of All" single, "Oh Yeah!", during a February 10 appearance on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Three days after the release of their thirteenth album, the band also joined the host for an interview as they promoted this year's Hella Mega tour. "We've known Weezer forever," Billie Joe Armstrong told Corden. "And then Fall Out Boy, they're our children... and it's nice to hang out with our kids."

The trio will launch the series in Paris, France on June 13, with North American dates set to begin in Seattle, WA on June 17. Watch the TV appearance here.

