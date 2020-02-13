.

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-13-2020

Hollywood UndeadTour poster courtesy Better Noise

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature direct support from From Ashes To New and Fire From The Gods at select shows.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 3rd in Charlotte, NC at the Epicenter Festival and will wrap up on May 24th in Wichita, KS at Cotillion.

Hollywood Undead will be touring in support of their forthcoming album "New Empire, Vol. 1" (out this Friday, Feb. 14) and Johnny 3 Tears had this to say, "We're looking forward to this spring run with Bad Wolves.

"It's been inspiring watching them evolve musically since the last tour, and we can't wait to get back at it." See the dates below:

5/3 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival
5/5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
5/7 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
5/8 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
5/9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville
5/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
5/13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe Live
5/15 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders at Crossroads Presented by KQRC
5/17 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (KBPI's Birthday Bash)
5/19 - Sioux Falls, ID - The District
5/20 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5 at U.S. Cellular Center
5/22 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
5/23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
5/24 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion


