.

Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

William Lee | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy OsbourneCover art courtesy SRO

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that although he revealed earlier this year that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he actually received the bad news back in 2003.

Ozzy spoke with the Los Angeles Times for a new interview where he revealed that he has known about the disease for over a decade and half. He told, the paper, "I'm not dying from Parkinson's. I've been working with it most of my life.

"I've cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn't go, 'Oh, my God!' You'd go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

Ozzy will be releasing his new studio album "Ordinary Man" next Friday, February 21st.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Listening Parties and Rare In-Store

Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Project

Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles

Duff McKagan Talks Collaboration With Ozzy Osbourne

Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy's Parkinson' Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans Following Parkinson's Announcement

Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis News

Ozzy Osbourne Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years- Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song

Falling In Reverse Share 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined'

Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

Singled Out: Magdalena Bay's How To Get Physical



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.