Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

Comedy metal band Steel Panther appear on the 200th episode of the TruTV show "Impractical Jokers", which will premiere tonight (February 13th).

The band had this to say about the appearance, "What says good times, rock and roll, and making your buddies look like jerks in front of other people more than Steel Panther and Impractical Jokers getting together in one killer episode?????

"Well, nothing. Seriously, nothing says it more. This 200th anniversary episode was a blast to film, and we were so excited to be asked to be a part of it!"





