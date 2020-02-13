.

Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

William Lee | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steel PantherPhoto by David Jackson courtesy PFA

Comedy metal band Steel Panther appear on the 200th episode of the TruTV show "Impractical Jokers", which will premiere tonight (February 13th).

The band had this to say about the appearance, "What says good times, rock and roll, and making your buddies look like jerks in front of other people more than Steel Panther and Impractical Jokers getting together in one killer episode?????

"Well, nothing. Seriously, nothing says it more. This 200th anniversary episode was a blast to film, and we were so excited to be asked to be a part of it!"


Related Stories


Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Steel Panther Animated For 'Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)'

More Steel Panther News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years- Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song

Falling In Reverse Share 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined'

Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

Singled Out: Magdalena Bay's How To Get Physical



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.