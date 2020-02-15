Green Day Top UK Charts With 'Father Of All'

(hennemusic) Green Day have topped the UK charts with their thirteen studio album, "Father Of All." The record also topped the Vinyl Albums chart with opening week sales of 3,800 copies.

The Official Charts Company reports the California band's latest project sold just over 23,000 copies to deliver their fourth No. 1 in the country, following 2004's "American Idiot", 2009's "21st Century Breakdown" and 2016's "Revolution Radio."

"UK YOU ARE OUR VALENTINE!," shared Green Day on social media. "Thank you for the number 1! From the bottom of our scummy hearts!"

Green Day will bring the Hell Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy to the UK for shows in June, including a June 26 gig at London Stadium; the trek will begin in Paris, France on June 13.

"Father Of All" was launched with the title track serving as the set's lead single. Watch the video for the track here.

