Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online

Hollywood Undead's sixth full-length studio album, "New Empire, Vol. 1" can now be streamed online via all major digital retail and streaming services.

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say about the record, "To be blunt, this album is our attempt at reimagining Hollywood Undead, not just a new sound for this release, but a new sound for the band altogether.

"Our goal from the outset was to make music that stands alone from our other albums, yet seamlessly fits with what we've made before. Building upon the old to create a new sound and a New Empire.



"This was a fresh canvas, and we approached [the album] as if it was the first time we sat in a room to write music together. After 15 years, that's difficult to do, but it was our goal, nonetheless.

"For reinvention, you have to be honest with yourself and honest with the listeners. New Empire, Vol. 1 was our opportunity to disregard expectations and say, 'F*ck everything we've done. Let's pretend we've never made a record before and do something different." Stream the album here.





