.

Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online

K. Wiggins | 02-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hollywood UndeadCover art courtesy BMG

Hollywood Undead's sixth full-length studio album, "New Empire, Vol. 1" can now be streamed online via all major digital retail and streaming services.

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say about the record, "To be blunt, this album is our attempt at reimagining Hollywood Undead, not just a new sound for this release, but a new sound for the band altogether.

"Our goal from the outset was to make music that stands alone from our other albums, yet seamlessly fits with what we've made before. Building upon the old to create a new sound and a New Empire.

"This was a fresh canvas, and we approached [the album] as if it was the first time we sat in a room to write music together. After 15 years, that's difficult to do, but it was our goal, nonetheless.

"For reinvention, you have to be honest with yourself and honest with the listeners. New Empire, Vol. 1 was our opportunity to disregard expectations and say, 'F*ck everything we've done. Let's pretend we've never made a record before and do something different." Stream the album here.


Related Stories


Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour

Hollywood Undead Deliver 'Time Bomb' And Announce Album

Hollywood Undead Release 'Already Dead' Video

Hollywood Undead Surprise Release New EP 'Psalms'

Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level'

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

More Hollywood Undead News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later- Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online- Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'- Saxon's Bill Byford- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later

Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online

Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'

Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video

Ella Fitzgerald Movie Headed To Big Screen

Chief State Release 'Reprise' Music Video

Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Death Valley Girls Documentary Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.