Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut

(hennemusic) Green Day have scored a US Top 5 debut with their new album, "Father Of All." According to Billboard, the project enters the Billboard 200 at No. 4 with opening week sales of 48,000 copies to deliver the California band their 11th US Top 10 set.

Produced by Butch Walker, Chris Dugan and the band, "Father Of All" marks the follow-up to Green Day's 2016 album, "Revolution Radio", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

"Yeah, we did some different stuff," Billie Joe Armstrong told iHeartRadio recently about the new record. "We're lifelong fans of the history of rock n' roll. Anything from Motown music to old Little Richard to Glam Rock and Hard Rock in the '70s, Van Halen in the '80s, and K-Pop of the current world right now. So, we're all about it." Read more here.

