.

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

William Lee | 02-17-2020

OzzyPhoto courtesy MSO

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has been forced to cancel his rescheduled North American No More Tours 2 retirement trek due to treatment for his medical issues.

His camp says that he will be heading to Europe for medical treatment after he completes some promotional efforts for his new album "Ordinary Man," which hits stores on Friday.

Ozzy had this to say, "I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a sh*t year. Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."


