The Pretty Reckless Announce First Tour Since 2017

The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will be returning to the road for the first time since 2017 when they launch a U.S. headline tour this spring.

The band will be playing a mix of headline shows and music festival appearances. They will kick things off in New York City on May 5th and wrap up the trek on May 24th with an appearance at BFD in Dallas.

Vocalist Taylor Momsen had this to say, "It's been a long time since we've been out there and we're excited to hit the road this spring. The new record is almost finished, the songs are incredibly personal, but we're ready to start sharing what we've been through the last couple years with the people that mean the most to us, our fans. See you all soon!" See the tour dates below"

5/5 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

5/8 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5/9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/11 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

5/13 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

5/15 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

5/16 - Camden, NJ - MMRBQ*

5/17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

5/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Cafe

5/22 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

5/23 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

5/24 - Dallas, TX - BFD*

*Festival Date





