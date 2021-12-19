.

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review
Promo photo

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video was a top 21 story from June 2021: The Pretty Reckless have released a music video for their single "Only Love Can Save Me Now". The track and video both feature Soundgarden icons Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil.

Taylor Momsen had this to say, "It's hard to describe the feeling around our song 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'. The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time - Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal.

"This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."

Thayil shared, "It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben, and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this The Pretty Reckless song. 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love.

"These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor's powerful and haunting vocals. Cheers, and thanks to The Pretty Reckless for inviting Matt and me to play on this track!"

Cameron added, "Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and The Pretty Reckless on their new single 'Only Love Can Save Me Now,' a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album Death By Rock And Roll." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming

The Pretty Reckless Announce First Live Shows In Nearly Four Years

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'

The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video

News > The Pretty Reckless

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery- Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million- more

Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more

Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more

advertisement
Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Books

Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers