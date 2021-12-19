The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video was a top 21 story from June 2021: The Pretty Reckless have released a music video for their single "Only Love Can Save Me Now". The track and video both feature Soundgarden icons Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil.
Taylor Momsen had this to say, "It's hard to describe the feeling around our song 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'. The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time - Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal.
"This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."
Thayil shared, "It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben, and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this The Pretty Reckless song. 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love.
"These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor's powerful and haunting vocals. Cheers, and thanks to The Pretty Reckless for inviting Matt and me to play on this track!"
Cameron added, "Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and The Pretty Reckless on their new single 'Only Love Can Save Me Now,' a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album Death By Rock And Roll." Watch the video below:
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming
The Pretty Reckless Announce First Live Shows In Nearly Four Years
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'
The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video
Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery- Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million- more
Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more
Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers