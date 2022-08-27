The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall

Cover art

The Pretty Reckless have shared a visualizer video for a remix of "Got So High", to mark the announcement that they will be releasing their new "Other Worlds Collection" on November 4th.

"For a long time, we've been trying to figure out an alternative way of releasing music, including songs we love that didn't make our records, covers, and alternate versions," explains Taylor Momsen. "We found a way to do this coherently and consistently with Other Worlds. We're a rock band, so there are lots of electric guitars on our records. However, we've gotten incredible feedback from fans about our acoustic performances, and we'd never put those out in any real format. So, this is a different take on the traditional format of a record and a stripped back version of us that our fans haven't really heard before, but it's still us."

"You get to hear a different side of Taylor's vocals," adds Ben Phillips. "It was a chance for us to see what she would sound like singing songs by people who have inspired us. It also gave us some perspective of where we need to go and what we need to be if we want to be that good."

Atom Splitter shared these details about the collection: The record collates acoustic renditions of personal favorites accompanied by some very special guests. The recording of Elvis Costello's "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" served as Momsen's first cover originally performed for the Fearless at Home livestream in the midst of COVID. As another pandemic-era cover, Matt Cameron played guitar and sang as Taylor powered an airy and lithe reimagining of Soundgarden's "Halfway There" from King Animal, generating hundreds of thousands of views on its initial post. Iconic multi-instrumentalist, producer, and artist Alain Johannes handled guitar on The Pretty Reckless' pensive and poetic interpretation of "The Keeper," originally by Chris Cornell, while David Bowie pianist Mike Garson performed a stirring piano movement for The Thin White Duke's "Quicksand."



OTHER WORLDS TRACK LISTING:

"Got So High" (Remix)

"Loud Love"

"The Keeper" (Feat. Alain Johannes)

"Quicksand" (Feat. Mike Garson)

"25" (Acoustic)

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Acoustic)

"Death By Rock and Roll" (Acoustic)

"Halfway There" (Feat. Matt Cameron)

"(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding"

"Harley Darling" (Acoustic)

"Got So High" (Album Version)

